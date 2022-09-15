ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

High praise for ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant for getting Lata’s song right

NewsWire
0
0

Well-known singer Neha Kakkar has been bowled over by ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Sonakshi Kar’s rendition of a Lata Mangeshkar song.

Sonakshi also amazed the other judges, including Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, with her melodious rendition of Lata’s famous romantic track ‘Rahen Na Rahen Hum’ from the 1966 film ‘Mamta’ starring Suchitra Sen, Ashok Kumar and Dharmendra.

Kakkar told Sonakshi: “I loved your performance. We have contestants like you who are singing Lata didi’s songs. It sounds like our music is safe in your voice.”

Expressing her gratitude, Sonakshi said: “I have grown up watching ‘Indian Idol’ and have learnt so much just by watching the show. I am really excited as to what this journey will bring for me after being mentored by the trio of judges who have mastered the art of music.”

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20220915-213002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vidhi Pandya to play lead character in TV show ‘Mose Chhal...

    Ranbir, Sanjay, Vaani and Karan Malhotra set to have a roast...

    ‘Elvis’ to have its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival

    Rajpal Yadav feels grateful as he completes 25 years in films