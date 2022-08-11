WORLD

High-ranking Taliban cleric killed by bomb hidden in prosthetic leg

NewsWire
0
1

Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, a prominent Taliban figure, was killed in a suicide attack on a seminary in Kabul on Thursday when the attacker blew explosives placed in a prosthetic leg, according to Taliban authorities and sources.

Taliban’s deputy spokesperson, Bilal Karimi, confirmed the veracity of the incident and stated that the explosion in the Shash Darak area of Kabul’s Police District 2 “martyred” Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, Khaama Press reported.

He had previously been a target of the Islamic State (IS) group, albeit it is now unclear who killed him as no group has claimed responsibility so far.

Sheikh Haqqani was a steadfast opponent of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-K), and a supporter of the Taliban administration, Khaama Press reported.

He was among the Taliban officials who supported the education of women and girls, in a BBC interview, he stated that no rationale in Sharia law prohibits female education.

Since taking control when international forces began to withdraw almost a year ago, the Taliban claim to have restored security.

However, there have been frequent attacks in recent months, many of which have been claimed by Islamic State.

He is one of the highest profile figures to have been killed in the country since the Taliban returned to power last year, BBC reported.

Despite sharing the same name, he was not related to Afghanistan’s Haqqani militant group network.

20220811-222204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK govt mulls delaying lockdown by another month: Sources

    Balochistan: Deceived by Jinnah’s Pakistan and let down by Nehru’s India?

    Aus state to lift mask mandate at airport

    Russia creates working groups to probe ‘US-controlled’ biolabs in Ukraine