SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

High-risk tactics causing World Cup upsets, says Belgium coach

NewsWire
0
0

The head coach of Belgium’s football team has declared high-risk tactics are responsible for a string of upsets at the Qatar World Cup.

Roberto Martinez on Saturday told Xinhua in a pre-match press conference in Doha that he believes more teams are pushing for wins in Qatar rather than settling for draws, leading to shock results.

Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history by beating tournament favorites Argentina 2-1 followed by Japan beating Germany.

Martinez’s Belgium side escaped the first round of fixtures with a 1-0 win over Canada despite registering 12 fewer attempts at goal than their opponents.

“Teams want to win games. They’re prepared to take risks, and that’s why we’ve seen surprising results,” he told Xinhua.

“You see more and more teams want to be technically playing from the back. Teams want to press high. The pitch is bigger than it was in 2018, and from that position you see a completely different game and the counter attack transition becomes more important than it was before.”

The 49-year-old Martinez is the most successful national coach in Belgian history, having won about 70 percent of his more than 70 games in charge, which included a run to the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup.

In addition to tactical variance, he identified the format of the World Cup as a major factor in the surprise results.

The 2022 World Cup is the first ever to be held in December, with players coming straight from their club teams rather than spending extended periods in national team training camps.

“So rather than having that preparation for a World Cup where you’ve got three friendlies and then you’ve got four weeks to get every player in optimal condition, the teams need to get ready while they’re in the tournament. And that’s dangerous because it can cost you points,” Martinez said.

20221127-161003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Continuous supply of talent defines Indian football: Jhingan

    ISL 2021-22: Harmanjot Singh Khabra fined, suspended for two matches by...

    Croatia’s Modric unwilling to compare 2022 World Cup with 2018 campaign

    Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: We are here, we are ready, and...