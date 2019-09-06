High scoring games headline day 1 of Subroto Cup U17 Junior Boys

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) On Day 1 of Subroto Cup International Football tournament U17 Boys, there was impressive attacking football on display.

The highlight of the day came from the match between Hopewell Elias Higher Secondary School, Shillong, Meghalaya and Sainik School Andhra Pradesh with Meghalaya scoring 16 goals. Wadajied K and Benjamin Diengdoh were the highest scorers for the team with 4 and 3 goals respectively.

In another high scoring encounter in Pool H, Bampather Benegenabari Higher Secondary School, Charaideo, Assam scored 13 goals against zero from Rajkumar College, Gujarat. Adarsh Das from Assam scored 5 goals to lead the score sheet.

The teams from Bangladesh and Afghanistan on the other hand had a mixed bag of results. Defending champions Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan had an easy match where they defeated Govt. Senior Secondary School, Kavartti Island, Lakshadweep by 6-0. On the other hand, Esteqlal High School, Afghanistan played out a 1-1 draw with Chitkara International School, Sector-5, Chandigarh.

