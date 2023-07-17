INDIA

High-speed trains, flights halted in China’s Hainan due to typhoon Talim

Authorities in China’s Hainan province on Monday temporarily suspended high-speed trains and flights due to the approaching typhoon Talim.

All bullet train operations departing from Haikou Dong Railway Station in the provincial capital Haikou and Sanya Railway Station in the city of Sanya have been temporarily suspended starting from 5 p.m. Sunday, and the high-speed trains operating on the Hainan Roundabout Railway also suspended operations on Monday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

Regular trains in and out of the island province would remain suspended till July 21, railway departments said.

The Haikou Meilan International Airport has also suspended flight services.

The operations of the three seaports in Haikou have been suspended from 6 a.m. Sunday to Tuesday, according to the city’s transportation and port operation administration.

According to Haikou’s flood, wind and drought control headquarters, the city will see heavy rainstorms packing winds of 33 meters per second or even stronger.

The city will implement a temporary suspension of school activities from noontime on Monday, and people other than those taking part in rescue and disaster relief work and necessary jobs pertaining to the city’s urban operations are required to stay indoors.

