High spirits will come at a higher price in Uttar Pradesh now.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has approved the new excise policy, in which the licence fee of liquor and beer shops has been increased by 10 per cent.

The government has set a target of raising revenue of about Rs 45,000 crore from the excise department in the next financial year 2023-24, which is Rs 5000 crore more than last year’s target.

These provisions made in the excise policy may increase the prices of country-made, English, and premium brand liquor by Rs 5-10.

Under the new excise policy, the licence fee of the model shops has been increased from Rs two lakh to three lakhs which implies that in such a situation, people may have to pay more for drinking liquor.

Licence fees and security fees of godowns have also been increased.

The fees for registration and renewal of the master warehouse have also been increased.

The licence fee of hotels, restaurants, and clubs located up to five kilometres in the periphery of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area has also been increased.

In the excise policy, the opening and closing times of country-made and English liquor, beer shops, and model shops have been kept unchanged, but on special occasions, the time of sale can be increased with the prior permission of the government.

