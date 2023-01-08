‘Skyfall’ singer Adele is finding it difficult to attract fans at her Las Vegas residency which still has two and a half months to go.

Reports suggest that she’s running out of fans who want to see her perform there. The 34-year-old singer has been belting out her hits in Sin City since mid November as part of her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, reports The Mirror.

She is due to continue her gigs until 25 March this year – and it was noted that tickets had been costing a pretty penny at cost but skyrocketed to £40,000 on ticket resale sites after the shows sold out.

As per The Mirror, the resale ticket prices have crashed by a huge 90 per cent – bringing the cost down to a still eye watering £3,450 per seat.

‘The Sun on Sunday’ claims that insiders from the Colosseum have confided that some shows are failing to attract a full audience. They claim that “seat fillers” are being used to beef up the crowd appearance and to hide the unsold seats – with the possibility for some fans to nab last minute tickets for just a hundred dollars or so.

A source told the publication, quoted by The Mirror: “Adele’s performances have been magnificent, but oddly the early demand to see her sing has waned – and that is reflected in the price of tickets.

“There is also talk of people picking up front row seating spots for a few hundred bucks minutes before the performance. And the expectation is that prices will keep sinking as she nears the end of her run in March.”

The Mirror further states that Adele was paid up-front for her 34 show run – and is believed to be worth £200 million herself.

And last month there was some surprise and anger from fans when it was revealed ultimate VIP tickets to her show were being sold for a “sickening” £4 million as part of a Las Vegas Grand Prix package deal.

Social media was awash with outraged fans who took offence to the ‘Emperor Package’ that includes 12 tickets to the Formula 1 – but only two tickets to see Adele — along with 12 Paddock Club tickets, five nights at the Nobu Sky Villa hotel, a private dinner with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and a 24-hour butler.

