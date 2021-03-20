83.16 percent voters cast their ballot in the elections to six municipal councils in Goa, while 70.19 per cent voters exercised their right to franchise in the elections to the state’s only municipal corporation on Saturday, a State Election Commission (SEC) spokesperson said.

The highest voting was recorded at the Pernem Municipal Council in North Goa where 91.02 percent voters cast the ballot, while the lowest voting was reported at the Cuncolim Municipal Council polls, where 76.35 percent voting was registered, the official said.

328 candidates were in the race for elections to the six municipal councils, while 98 candidates were vying for success in the polls to the Corporation of the City of Panaji.

Votes are scheduled to be counted on March 22, even as the coastal state is yet to witness elections to five other municipal councils before April 30.

The municipal polls are the last round of elections to grassroots bodies in the state ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.

–IANS

maya/ash