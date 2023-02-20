The India Meteorological Department on Monday cautioned that there may be an impact of higher day temperatures on crops in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The IMD has also issued the first heatwave alert unusually early this year and said that maximum temperatures in the range of 35-39 degrees Celsius prevailed over many parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka during past one week (February 13-20) and currently, it is above normal by 4-9 degrees.

“They are above normal by 6-9 degrees Celsius over some areas of Saurashtra and Kutch (in Gujarat) and south west Rajasthan. The maximum temperature, at the range of 23-28 degrees Celsius over parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during February 15 to 20, is above normal by 5-11 degrees. Over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, it has reached upto 28-33 degrees during February 18-20 and it is also above normal by 5- 9 degrees,” said IMD in a statement issued on Monday evening.

The IMD said that higher than normal maximum temperature over northwest India, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa may be attributed to absence of any active western disturbance in February and dry spell prevailing over the plains and subdued rainfall/snowfall over hills.

“With shifting of lower level anti-cyclone towards northern parts of central Arabian Sea, it may cause maximum Temperatures to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the region during next three days and no significant change thereafter. However, the maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal over many parts of the above region by 5-7 degrees Celsius during next three days,” the IMD predicted.

The IMD also predicted that there may be an impact of higher day temperatures on agriculture over Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

“This higher day temperature might lead to an adverse effect on wheat as the crop is approaching reproductive growth period, which is sensitive to temperature. High temperature during flowering and maturing period leads to loss in yield. There could be a similar impact on other standing crops and horticulture,” said a senior IMD official.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said that the government had set up a committee to monitor the situation arising due to increase in temperature on the wheat crop.

