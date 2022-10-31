BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Higher energy prices hastened India’s transition to biofuels, says Hardeep Puri

NewsWire
0
0

India’s Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday said that higher energy prices are leading to intended and unintended consequences.

“While at one end it is leading to a global recession, at the same time it is also hastening India’s energy transition across biofuels, green hydrogen and electric vehicles,” he said while addressing the plenary panel at the inaugural ceremony of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC2022).

UAE’s Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Egypt’sPetroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El-Molla and US Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein were also present on the occasion.

Puri, who is on a visit to the UAE, also met the new OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais in Abu Dhabi.

India consumes 14 per cent of OPEC hydrocarbon production totaling $48 billion last year.

Puri invited him to visit India for India Energy Week and OPEC India dialogue in February 2023.

20221031-220804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kinetic to launch E-Luna E-bike, expands capacity with Rs 100 cr...

    Zipaworld forays into ocean freight

    Google pilot to allow fantasy sports, rummy games on Play Store...

    Tata Motors launches ‘XTA+’ variants of Harrier, Safari