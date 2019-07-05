Higher food prices lift India’s June retail inflation to 3.18%

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Higher food prices accelerated India’s June retail inflation to 3.18 per cent from 3.05 per cent in May, official data showed on Friday.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in June 2019 was lower than the corresponding period of last year when retail inflation stood at 4.92 per cent.

According to the data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) inflated to 2.17 per cent during the month under review from an expansion of 1.83 per cent in May 2019.

