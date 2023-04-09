The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has come as a blessing for the small traders of Banaras, as higher pilgrim footfalls have increased their business manifold.

People who know the city say that a change can be observed since the Dham’s inauguration. They added that huge crowds gathered here during the monsoon, but now people from all over the world visit for pilgrimage.

Many new restaurants have opened between Maidagin and Bulanala. Flower shops are open round-the-clock near Bansphatak flower market.

Boatmen dependent on the Ganga are now earning more by taking extra rounds of the river.

Akash Chaurasia, who sells flowers and offerings near gate number 2 of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, said that many more pilgrims are seen here after the corridor’s completion, due to which he earns more.

He added that sometimes stocks worth around Rs 1500 get sold which was not the case earlier.

Dharmendra Yadav, a tea seller, said that the crowds have increased after the corridor’s construction and the streets are always bustling with people.

Yadav added that he earns up to Rs 1500 per day by selling tea which is unlike the situation before.

He stated that there were many problems earlier, but with the establishment of Baba Vishwanath’s new dham, it seems like “achhe din” have arrived.

Sunil Yadav, who sells kachoris in Godaulia, said that the practice of eating jalebi and kachori is old in Kashi. He shared that his shop was established in 1980 and said that his business has prospered since the corridor’s construction.

Yadav stated that his sales have increased to Rs 32,000, which were earlier limited to a few thousand.

He added that Kashi has become a source of happiness for small traders like him.

Shiv Kumar Bhardwaj, who runs a 75-year-old paan shop, said that Banarasi paan has a distinct identity of its own.

Kumar added that several people visit his shop every day and his business has increased. He said that his shop would now get more fame as their paan has got the Geographical Indication tag.

Sudhir Keshari, who sells dosas near Kodai Chowki, said that his father established the shop 40 years ago and the corridor’s construction had given a fillip to his business.

A boatman, Krishna Sahni shared that tourists take a lot of boat rides and his earnings have doubled since the Dham’s completion.

He added that CNG boats have made it easier for the boatmen.

Ajit Singh Bagga, president of the Varanasi Vyapar Mandal, said that the corridor is a matter of pride for the entire nation, as it had led to an increase in employment, earnings and pilgrims.

