INDIA

Higher reaches receive snowfall in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

The higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir received light snowfall during the last 24 hours, causing a dip in the day temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) office on Wednesday said that mainly clear sky with chances of light rain was expected in the next 24 hours.

“Light snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of J&K during the last 24 hours. Mainly clear sky with chances of light rain are likely during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5, Pahalgam 0.6 and Gulmarg minus 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 3.4 and Kargil 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 16.8, Katra 14.2, Batote 6.5, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 4.9 as the minimum temperature.

20221019-100205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two...

    Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away

    Fishermen, energy security, tourism in focus in India-Sri Lanka talks

    Shotgun Shooting World C’ship: Bhavtegh, Rituraj, Abhay win junior skeet men’s...