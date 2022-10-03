BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Higher US rates, stronger dollar could lead to acceleration of capital outflows from Asia

NewsWire
0
0

Higher US rates and a stronger dollar could lead to a further acceleration of capital outflows from Asia, Morgan Stanley said in a report.

In managing these pressures, Asian central banks will likely allow their currencies to depreciate while also managing extreme movements and checking volatility rather than hike interest rates, the report said.

In this cycle, the main anchor to central banks’ policy reaction is the domestic growth and inflation trajectory. Because there has been less overheating or misallocation and the inflation problem in Asia is more benign than in the rest of the world, we don’t expect central banks in the region to tighten deeper into restrictive territory and sacrifice domestic demand in the process. Indeed, we expect Asia’s growth differential with the US and other DMs to rise significantly in 2023, assuming China reopens in the spring of 2023, as we anticipate.

The strong dollar environment has raised questions about how Asia will be impacted and whether this will precipitate another financial crisis. “We think this is a very different cycle for Asia – very unlike 1997/98 or 2013”, Morgan Stanley said.

The persistence of the strong US dollar environment and the recent sharp run-up in the USD have prompted concerns about the impact on the rest of the world. Specifically for Asia, investors are asking if central banks in the region will have to hike aggressively and disruptively like in 2013 or will this lead to a financial crisis like in 1997/98.

“We believe this cycle is very different for Asia. Unlike in 1997/98 or in 2013, Asia had not levered up excessively prior to the US monetary tightening cycle. There are very limited signs, if at all, of a misallocation of capital or overheating in the region. While there has been a deterioration in macro stability indicators so far this year, we attribute this to the sharp rise in commodity prices earlier in the year, but these effects are expected to reverse soon”, it added.

Currencies across Asia are depreciating because of a stronger dollar environment and not because of any existing imbalances related to the Asia macro situation. Indeed, this is best reflected by the fact that trade weighted exchange rates in the region have been relatively stable to appreciating.

20221003-142403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varanasi, Amroha to be hub of vegetable, fruit exports

    Foreign e-commerce cos creating false narrative against draft rules: CAIT

    Boeing establishes 100-bed hospital in Bengaluru

    India’s Apr-Jan fiscal deficit reaches over 58% of FY22 RE target