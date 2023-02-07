INDIA

Highest murders of Hindus took place during BJP rule in K’taka: Siddaramaiah

NewsWire
0
0

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday attacked ruling BJP in the state, alleging that the highest number of Hindus were killed during the tenure of saffron party.

“During our tenure not only Hindus, but minorities were also killed. They are all killed for different reasons. The murders of Hindus during Congress was due to RSS and BJP,” he said.

When Paresh Mesta was suspiciously dead, BJP leaders created huge ruckus. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). What happened later? Siddaramaiah questioned. The CBI report stated that Paresh Mesta died accidentally.

“BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi is a man of lies. His job is to spread lies. I am a Hindu. I have not spoken about Hindu religion and I have also not opposed it. It is not good to bring provocation to violence under the framework of religion. The BJP’s goal is to spoil the harmony,” he maintained.

Reacting to C.T. Ravi’s jibe that Congress can only win 150 seats if it contests from Pakistan, Siddaramaiah questioned whether Karnataka is in Pakistan? Or in India? The elections are taking place in Karnataka or Pakistan? Why do you indulge in silly talks?

20230207-153804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM says Bullet train vital for India and Mumbai’s identity

    MDMK general council elects Vaiko’s son as headquarters secretary

    Human rights quintessential for flourishing of democracy: V-P

    At 105, she becomes flag bearer for vaccination in Punjab