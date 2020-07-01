Highest single-day spike takes Gujarat’s Covid taly to 33,318

Gandhinagar, July 1 (IANS) Gujarat on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases as 675 fresh infections were reported across the state, taking the tally of positive cases to 33,318, officials said.

For the fifth consecutive day, the state reported more than 600 positive cases. With an average of approximately 632 cases daily, Gujarat has registered 3,160 positive cases in the last five days.

Of the 675 cases reported on Wednesday, Ahmedabad led the tally with 215 cases, followed by Surat (201), Vadodara (57), Navsari (24), Jamnagar (18), Gandhinagar (16), Rajkot, Bharuch and Valsad (15 each), Banaskantha and Surendranagar (12 each), Mehsana 10, Kheda (9), Anand (8), Junagadh (7), Bhavnagar (6), Panchmahal and Sabarkantha (5 each), Morbi (4), Aravalli, Kutch and Amreli (3 each), Patan, Mahisagar, Botad, Dahod and Chhota Udepur (2 each), and Narmada and Gir-Somnath (1 each).

The state also reported 21 fatalities on Wednesday, with Ahmedabad bearing the maximum brunt with 8 casualties, followed by Surat (5), Banaskantha, Rajkot, Kheda, Bharuch, Aravalli and Amreli (1 each), taking the state’s death toll to 1,869.

On Wednesday, the health authorities carried out 6,977 RT-PCR tests. Till now, 3,80,640 RT-PCR tests have been conducted in Gujarat. Of the total tests, 3,47,322 have been found negative.

Till date, at least 24,038 patients have been discharged from different hospitals across the state.

There are currently 7,411 active cases in Gujarat, out of which the condition of 6,348 is stable, whereas 63 critical patients are still on ventilator support.

Over 2.5 lakh people have been quarantined in the state, 2,47,067 under home quarantine while 3,290 at government-run facilities.

