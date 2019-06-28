Highlights of Union Budget 2019-20 (Part-2)

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made her maiden Budget Speech on Friday and presented the Union Budget 2019-20 before Parliament.

The key highlights of Union Budget 2019 are as follows:

Towards a 5 Trillion Dollar Economy

*”People?s hearts filled with Aasha (Hope), Vishwas (Trust), Aakansha (Aspirations),” says FM.

* Indian economy to become a 3 trillion dollar economy in the current year.

* Government aspires to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy.

Union Budget 2019-2020

*””India Inc. are India?s job-creators and nation?s wealth-creator””, says FM.

Need for investment in:

# Infrastructure.

# Digital economy.

# Job creation in small and medium firms.

# Initiatives to be proposed for kick-starting the virtuous cycle of investments.

# Common man’s life changed through MUDRA loans for ease of doing business.

