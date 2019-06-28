Highlights of Union Budget 2019-20 (Part-2)
New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made her maiden Budget Speech on Friday and presented the Union Budget 2019-20 before Parliament.
The key highlights of Union Budget 2019 are as follows:
Towards a 5 Trillion Dollar Economy
*”People?s hearts filled with Aasha (Hope), Vishwas (Trust), Aakansha (Aspirations),” says FM.
* Indian economy to become a 3 trillion dollar economy in the current year.
* Government aspires to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy.
*””India Inc. are India?s job-creators and nation?s wealth-creator””, says FM.
Need for investment in:
# Infrastructure.
# Digital economy.
# Job creation in small and medium firms.
# Initiatives to be proposed for kick-starting the virtuous cycle of investments.
# Common man’s life changed through MUDRA loans for ease of doing business.
