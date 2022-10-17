HEALTHINDIA

Highly infectious new Omicron sub variant BF.7 detected in India

With a declining trajectory of fresh Covid cases, a new Omicron sub variant, however, is posing a new threat in the country.

According to some reports, the first case of BF.7 has been detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research centre. This new Omicron variant is also considered to be highly infectious and has a greater transmissibility.

Omicron sub-variants — BA.5.1.7 and BF.7 — after emerging from a region of Mongolia in China are now making their way to other parts and posing fresh threats.

Reportedly, Omicron variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 are behind the recent surge in the Covid-19 cases in China. However, experts have advised precaution and Covid appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 26,834 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

India’s daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.86 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.02 per cent on Monday.

A total of 2,060 fresh Covid cases was detected in the last 24 hours against 2,401 reported on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

