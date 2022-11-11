INDIA

Highway robbers smuggling liquor in looted cars in Bihar’s Gopalganj

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is advocating strict implementation of liquor ban law in the state, but liquor smugglers are constantly evolving new and innovative ways to transport liquor in the state.

On Friday, Gopalganj police arrested a person and a seized a luxury vehicle from him in Bajrang Bazar under Mirganj police station.

During the interrogation, the accused reveaeds that the luxury vehicle was looted Mahadeva locality on NH 27 a few days ago and it has been used for liquor smuggling.

“We have information about a car being used for the liquor operation and was parked in Bajrang Bazar. Accordingly, a team of Mirganj police raided there and seized the car. The police team also arrested a person,” SDPO, Hathua, Naresh Kumar said.

“During the search, we found 330 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor from the car. There is a gang involved in it. They used to loot luxury vehicles at the gunpoint from National Highway 27 and then used them for the smuggling of liquor. Around 6 members are present in Bajrang Bazar during the raid. They managed to flee from the spot after saw the raid,” he said.

