Hijab has been made mandatory for women students and teachers at co-education academic institutions of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), as per reports.

A notification to this effect was issued on the instructions of PoK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

It will be mandatory for women students and teachers to wear hijab in co-educational institutions, as per the notification, Samaa TV reported.

According to the notification, action will be taken against the head of the institution over violation of the orders, Samaa TV reported.

Strict action would be taken against the head of the institution if they fail to implement the directions issued by the authorities, warned the circular, Geo News reported.

However, it is not clarified in the circular what action would be taken against those female students and teachers who do not wear hijab.

While giving the reason behind the circular, the education department’s officers said that it is observed that heads of the institutions are not implementing the dress code issued by the authorities earlier, Geo News reported.

The education officers, however, could not provide the details about the dress code issued earlier.

The officers termed the circular “inner matter” of the office, adding that it is issued to ensure discipline in educational institutions.

Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai claimed that the notification is issued in line with “Our religion and moral values of our society”, Geo News reported.



20230306-215806