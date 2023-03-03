INDIA

Hijab not allowed during exams: K’taka Education Minister

Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Friday asserted that students wearing hijab will not be allowed inside the examination centres.

The II PUC (class 12) examinations are set to begin from March 9 in the state.

Speaking to reporters he maintained that it has been clarified that all students should attend exams wearing uniforms. Hijab is not part of it. Those who want to write exams wearing hijab won’t be allowed into the examination hall, he added.

Minister Nagesh further claimed that there is an increase in the number of Muslim students who appeared for the examinations after the hijab ban. “After hijab ban, more number of Muslim sisters appeared for examinations and the enrolment of Muslim girl students has increased,” he added.

The hijab case, which is in the Supreme Court, is likely to be taken up after Holi vacation. Many students abstained from attending the examination as they were not allowed to wear hijab and write exams.

The Hijab crisis in Karnataka became international news as it turned into a law and order problem and communal issue. Hindu activists and minority groups came to a confrontational position. The crisis also had a deep impact on the psyche of the students and divided them on the basis of religion in campuses.

The Karnataka High Court has rejected the applications in this regard by students and upheld the government order on uniforms. It also said hijab is not an essential part of Islam.

