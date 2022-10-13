INDIA

Hijab row: Final verdict is very important, says K’taka CM Bommai

The final verdict on the hijab row is very important as its impact is not restricted to Karnataka, but for the whole country, and we must wait for it, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters in Huvinahadagali here, he said the court was seized of the Hijab controversy and the Supreme Court bench has given a split verdict – with one judge backing the ban and the other quashing it.

Bommai said that he will give his reaction only after going through the judgement.

“There were a lot of dimensions for the hijab row. The demand of students is different and the government order is different. Since it involves national and international issues, the government is expecting a clear verdict from the court,” he said.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh stated that they welcome the Supreme Court verdict. “We will wait till the final order. It was expected that the verdict would honour the liberty of women. But, a different verdict has come,” he said.

“The government will wait for the final order. Until then, there is no provision in Karnataka government schools and colleges to practice any religion as per the Education Act. The government and other schools will run as per the act,” he said.

The Hijab ban will continue in Karnataka, the minister added.

“Until the final order is made, we will ensure status quo in the state. There is no provision to display religious symbols,” he said.

He maintained that the apex court would uphold the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. “That does not mean I am speaking against the Supreme Court,” he stated.

On assault of RSS workers by some miscreants in Haveri, CM Bommai said arrangements had been going on for last one week and those who went to see the procession route were assaulted. The police have arrested 20 persons in this connection.

