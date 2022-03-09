Hijab row: Tension in K’taka college over student posting Pak flag in WhatsApp group

Tension continued on Wednesday in a college in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, which witnessed protests the previous day seeking action against a girl student for posting the picture of the Pakistan flag in a study group on WhatsApp during a heated debate over hijab row.

The students have been demanding the slapping of sedition charges against the girl student and are also seeking her dismissal from the college.

The students had staged a protest over the issue in the premises of Sahyadri Science College in Shivamogga on Tuesday. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also pitched in and demanded action against the girl student.

The protesters alleged that though they have been demanding action in the matter, the college management has not initiated any step.

Last month, a BCA student from Chikkamagalur district had posted a message saying that hijab is her right in the WhatsApp group meant for online classes when hijab row was at its peak. This led to a heated debate in the group. One of the students posted an Indian flag in the group and in response to that a Pakistani flag was posted.

The college authorities are saying that they are seeking a legal opinion on the issue. The university authorities have received a memorandum and promised the agitating students of suitable action on the student.

Shivamogga has witnessed disturbing developments since last month after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. Following the murder, large-scale violence was witnessed and prohibitory orders were clamped for seven days. After curfew was lifted, there was an attack on BJP workers in Shivamogga which again created a tense situation.

20220309-134605