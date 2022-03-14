INDIA

Hijab verdict: Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru till March 21

By NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of the Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab matter on Tuesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday issued prohibitory orders, banning any gatherings, protests, as well as celebrations of any type in any public place of the city for 7 days, between March 15 and March 21.

Since the issue involved rules regarding uniforms in schools and colleges and their enforcement, various types of reactions after pronouncement of the judgement can not be ruled out.

In order to maintain public order in the city it is appropriate to issue prohibitory orders, the Police Commissioner said in his order.

The special three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, will pronounce the judgement on Tuesday morning with the matter being listed in the first half of the day. The three judge bench, which also comprises Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, had reserved judgement after hearing arguments and counter-arguments in daily hearings.

20220314-211004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.