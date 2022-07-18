Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin recently shared that they are expecting their seventh child. The couple are parents to Carmen, Leonardo, Rafael, Romeo, Maria and Edu and now they are expecting their seventh addition to the family.

Hilaria who is currently pregnant for the sixth time says that while she is grateful for her children, she reveals that pregnancy hasn’t been easy on her.

Hilaria is quite active on her social media and recently she shared a throwback video of herself doing squats and in the caption, she wrote, “As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down. I love exercising while pregnant and feel grateful that my pregnancies have allowed for me to be active. We all know that every pregnancy is different and much control we have to let go to nature and listen to what our reality is. Age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies are things I def feel. Respecting the slowing down process and then the slow rev up again after baby. The expansion and contraction of the body. How grateful I am to have these experiences in my life’s story.”

Hilaria also made fun of herself because she was working out in the video wearing high heels. She said, “You guys know me: always moving around with whatever I am wearing.”

Alec and Hilaria shared the announcement of their pregnancy through an Instagram video and in the caption of that video, Hilaria had written, “It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around.”

She added, “What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self.” She ended her note with, “Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life. Join us in honouring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me.”