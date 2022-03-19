A hilarious promo video put out by the team of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s ‘Beast’, ahead of the release of ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’, the second single from the film starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, is winning huge appreciation from fans and audiences alike.

The promo has left several actors and directors including the film’s heroine, Pooja Hegde, laughing. Taking to Twitter, Pooja quoted the promo and said, “Ded” with a lot of laughing smileys.

Several celebrities, including director Atlee, couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their appreciation.

The promo video shows the film’s dance choreographer, Jani Master, and his dancers showing a step they have choreographed for the song to the director. Nelson is surprised by the difficult dance step and asks the choreographer if he has kept in mind the artistes who will have to perform it. Jani Master says they have designed the step for Vijay. Asking the director to leave Vijay out, the director points out to the dance choreographer five comedians, dressed in winter clothes, waiting to dance. What follows next is just hilarious.

Director Nelson, who is known for his sense of comic timing, has been capitalising on humour to make the promos for his songs extremely popular. In fact, the promo that Nelson put out for the first single of ‘Beast’ — ‘Arabic Kuthu’, which is now shattering records on the Internet, was equally hilarious.

In his earlier film ‘Doctor’ too, Nelson applied the same strategy. The promo that was cut for the ‘Chellamma’ song was so hilarious that the promo was enjoyed as much as the chartbuster.

