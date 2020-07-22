Why Hilary Duff is ‘so grateful’ for her husband

“We are doing great, and he’s the best. He is so sweet. So, he has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He’s been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone,” she said.

“But I’m home all day. So, we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in, and he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me. Literally, none of my friends say that they have the same thing going on in their household. So, I’m really grateful he’s super involved. So, it’s been great,” she added.

The actress has two kids — Luca, eight, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and Banks, 21 months, with Koma.

The 32-year-old admitted “some days are better than others” when it comes to staying at home, but acknowledged she couldn’t “complain” because her family has “everything (they) need”.