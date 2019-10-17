Hilary Duff struggles with son’s homework

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress-singer Hilary Duff, a former child star, is back to books again. This time for her child. She admits she struggles with her son Lucas second grade homework.

“This guy with his spirit and kindness,” the 32-year-old captioned a selfie with her seven-year-old son, Luca, reports usmagazine.com.

“Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to ‘real’ school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed.”

The former child star, who began homeschooling when she was 8 years old, added: “I am left scratching my head all the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year! Although Singapore math is the s**t. Also learned a lot about tick birds this week.”

