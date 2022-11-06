ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Hillary Duff, other Hollywood celebs mourn passing of Aaron Carter

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood celebrities, notably Hilary Duff, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and others, are remembering Aaron Carter, who passed away at the age of 34, by sharing tributes on their social media.

Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 1990s, reports ‘Variety’. Hilary Duff, who starred with Carter in the Disney Channel series ‘Lizzie McGuire’, posted a tribute to the singer on Instagram.

She wrote: “For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Diane Warren philosophised: “Fame at such a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy.”

‘Variety’ adds that Johnnie Guilbert, of the band ‘Til Death Do We Part’, acknowledged the loss with a picture showing the two musicians side by side.

Guilbert tweeted: “I know I would make jokes about Aaron Carter saying some crazy shit. But it’s truly saddening to see and hear he (passed) away. I really wanted him to recover and better himself. Sending his family lots of love, this sucks really bad to hear. Rest easy man.”

20221106-182403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bad Bunny to play El-Muerto; first Latino to lead Marvel’s live-action...

    Indian-American rom-com set to go places after Tribeca, Dec release planned

    ’22 vs Earth’ director: Animation lets you present difficult topics in...

    It’s a boy: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome first child