Hollywood actors Olivia Cooke, Hilary Swank and Jack Reynor have been signed up for an opioid thriller feature, ‘Mother’s Milk’.

This thriller has been directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, who has also co-written the script for this movie along with Madison Harrison.

These three lead actors will be seen in the movie along with Hopper Penn, Dilone, Karen Aldridge and Norm Lewis.

As per reports, the movie’s description states that it follows the story of a journalist, who following the murder of her son (estranged), seeks out an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend in order to track down those responsible for his murder.

Together, the two women taken on the drug world and corruption in the seedy underbelly of their small city located in upstate NY, and in the process end up uncovering an even darker secret.

Hilary Swank is a two-time Oscar winner for her performance in ‘Million Dollar Baby’ and ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ and besides starring in this feature she is also executive producer along with Brent Stiefel, Peter Winther, Lizzie Friedman, Greg Little and Karen Lauder.

Olivia Cooke is a British actress best known for portraying Emma Decody in the thriller drama series Bates Motel. She has also starred in other popular TV shows like, ‘Vanity Fair’, ‘Blackout’, ‘Axe Cop’ and ‘The Secret of Crickley Hall’.

Jack Reynor is an Irish actor who was seen alongside Tom Holland in Russo brother’s crime drama feature, ‘Cherry’. He also starred with Florence Pugh in A24’s ‘Midsommar’. ‘Mother’s Milk’ reportedly recently wrapped up production in New York.