Hima Das bags 200m gold in Poland

Poznan, July 4 (IANS) In her first competitive 200 metre race of the year, star sprinter Hima Das bagged gold while national record holder shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor won the bronze at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix here.

World junior champion Hima clocked 23.65 seconds on her way to the 200m gold. She has a personal best of 23.10 seconds, which she clocked last year.

V.K. Vismaya, another Indian in the fray, finished third with a personal best time of 23.75 seconds.

Muhammed Anas, the 400 metre national record holder, finished third in the men’s 200m race with a timing of 20.75 seconds. K.S. Jeevan clinched the men’s 400m bronze in 47.25 seconds.

Meanwhile, Toor won the men’s shot put bronze with a best effort of 19.62 metre.

