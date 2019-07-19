Hima sprints to 400m gold, 5th this month

Nove Mesto (Czech Republic), July 21 (IANS) Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das continued her sensational sprint as she clinched her fifth gold in July by claiming the top honours in a 400-metre race in Czech Republic.

The ace Indian sprinter won the gold after she clocked a season-best time of 52.09 seconds in her pet competition at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix on Saturday. Her personal best is 50.79 seconds, which she recorded at the Asian Games in 2018.

“Finished 400m today on the top here in Czech Republic,” she tweeted after the race.

The Assam sprinter, however, failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships as the 400-metre qualification mark for the world event has been kept as 51.80 seconds.

On Wednesday, Das had won the gold medal in the 200m race at the Tabor Athletics Meet.

In her first competitive 200m race of the year on July 2, Hima had clocked 23.65s to win gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix, also in Poland.

Then on July 8, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland. Braving a sore back, the Assam runner had clocked 23.97 seconds to win the gold while Kerala runner V.K. Vismaya had grabbed silver with a timing of 24.06 seconds.

On July 13, she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic with a time of 23.43 seconds.

–IANS

aak/in