INDIA

Himachal abolishes income limit for social security pension for women: Sukhu

NewsWire
0
0

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday said his government has taken a major decision to abolish the condition of the income limit for providing social security pension to the disabled, single women, widows and destitute women.

This move is expected to benefit around 9,000 families in the state. He said the government has also amended the rules to provide an enhanced monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to all eligible women.

Also, the government plans to include 40,000 eligible individuals under the social security scheme this year, he said.

The Chief Minister said the government was introducing the ‘Mukhya Mantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana’ under which financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh would be given to eligible women for constructing houses.

In this fiscal, the government will provide assistance to around 7,000 single women and widows.

The Chief Minister said the Congress in its ‘Pratigya Patra’ had promised a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to the women above the age of 18 years which will benefit 2.31 lakh women with a budget allocation of Rs 416 crore.

Additionally, the government has also extended the benefit to all women above the age of 18 years in the Spiti Valley.

The Chief Minister said that he government was committed to ensure welfare of every section of society, particularly the under-privileged groups.

As part of these efforts, the government has also reduced the prices of mustard oil by about Rs 37 per litre being provided under the Public Distribution System, thereby making it available at Rs 110 per litre to the consumers in fair price shops.

20230605-183204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP govt to SC: Mukhtar Ansari running illegal activities from jail

    Shopkeeper shot at in south Delhi’s Ayanagar

    Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt makes directorial debut with a horror...

    Vivek Agnihotri, Kapil Sharma add a new chapter to ‘The Kashmir...