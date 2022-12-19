HEALTHINDIA

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Monday said it has postponed the Assembly session, the new government’s first, slated this week, owing to the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu testing coronavirus positive.

Principal Advisor, Media, to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan told the media here that all programmes of Chief Minister scheduled from December 21 to 24 have been postponed since he has been tested corona positive in New Delhi.

The ‘Aabhar Rally’ slated to be organised at Dharamsala on December 21 has been postponed too.

He said that similarly the winter session from December 22 to 24, proposed to be held in Dharamsala, has also been postponed.

He said that next dates for the rally and the Assembly session would be finalised soon.

