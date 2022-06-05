INDIA

Himachal BJP to hold two-day executive meet at Hamirpur

With an eye on Assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh BJP is holding executive meeting in Hamirpur on June 6 and June 7.

All preparations for the meeting have been completed and senior office-bearers of the Central and state-level have already reached here for the meeting to chalk out the strategy for the state Assembly elections.

On the first day on June 6, there will be a meeting of the state office-bearers, in which 60 members will participate. After that there will be a meeting of the core committee in which 14 members will participate and on June 7, there will be a meeting of the state executive in which 303 party leaders are expected to participate.

BJP’s National Vice President and North Zone in-charge Saudan Singh, who reached Hamirpur for the meeting on Sunday, was given a grand welcome by the party workers.

The meeting will be attended by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar, apart from state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon.

The meeting is being held to chalk out strategy for the upcoming state elections, called ‘Mission Repeat’. Issues of voting empowerment campaign and data digitisation will also be taken up in the meeting.

Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, strategy and making the mission repeat a success will be the main agenda of the meeting, the party said.

