The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, in its meeting here on Wednesday, decided to bring the state Public Service Commission within the ambit of Himachal Pradesh Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board or other Specified Examinations Act, 1984, in order to avoid malpractices and ensure fair and transparent selection of candidates on merit.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also decided to roll out Himachal Pradesh Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme of 2023 initially for three months to address the legacy cases.

The scheme aims to dispose-off approximately 50,000 cases still pending for assessment under various enactments of the pre-GST era. This scheme would facilitate the small and marginal traders and other taxpayers.

It decided to bring 90,362 MNREGA workers, Ekal Nari and persons with more than 40 per cent disability, registered street vendors and children living in the orphanages under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna.

It was also decided to fill nine regular posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The Cabinet also accorded sanction for the creation of 45 posts of different categories for Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centres in all 11 Civil and Sessions Divisions in Himachal Pradesh as well in Nalagarh, Sarkaghat, Sundernagar, and Ghumarwin subdivisions.

Decision was taken to fill three posts of Assistant Professors, one each in general medicine, pathology and radiotherapy, in Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

