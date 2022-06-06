The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Monday gave its consent to the Himachal Pradesh Drone Policy 2022.

The policy envisions creating a holistic drone ecosystem built upon the foundation of Governance and Reforms Using Drones (GARUD), an official statement said.

It aims to harness digital sky opportunities through institutional linkages with the National Education Policy, 2020, the HP Industrial Investment Policy, the HP Startup/Innovation Scheme and the National Skill Qualification Framework for ensuring future readiness of students and empowering them to access the job opportunities embedded in the drone sector.

It also aims to propagate the use of drones and drone-enabled technology for the creation of employment opportunities and economic prosperity in the state.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to the Himachal Pradesh Logistics Policy of 2022, which envisages creating an efficient and sophisticated logistics ecosystem to support state’s industrial growth by strengthening institutional support through inter-department coordination in planning, implementation and monitoring of policies and measures affecting the logistics industry.

It also aims at strengthening the logistics infrastructures by promoting investment from the private sector to develop inland container depot, common facility centres, integrated cold chain, logistics parks, truck terminals, air cargo facilities, quality testing labs, integrated cold chain, etc.

The Cabinet decided to create 12 posts of mining inspector, 24 posts of assistant mining inspector and 24 posts of mining guard in the Industries Department to check illegal mining.

It also gave its consent for creating and filling 16 posts of different categories for the newly-approved government college in Nohradhar in Sirmaur district.

