INDIA

Himachal Cabinet gives consent to drone policy

NewsWire
0
0

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Monday gave its consent to the Himachal Pradesh Drone Policy 2022.

The policy envisions creating a holistic drone ecosystem built upon the foundation of Governance and Reforms Using Drones (GARUD), an official statement said.

It aims to harness digital sky opportunities through institutional linkages with the National Education Policy, 2020, the HP Industrial Investment Policy, the HP Startup/Innovation Scheme and the National Skill Qualification Framework for ensuring future readiness of students and empowering them to access the job opportunities embedded in the drone sector.

It also aims to propagate the use of drones and drone-enabled technology for the creation of employment opportunities and economic prosperity in the state.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to the Himachal Pradesh Logistics Policy of 2022, which envisages creating an efficient and sophisticated logistics ecosystem to support state’s industrial growth by strengthening institutional support through inter-department coordination in planning, implementation and monitoring of policies and measures affecting the logistics industry.

It also aims at strengthening the logistics infrastructures by promoting investment from the private sector to develop inland container depot, common facility centres, integrated cold chain, logistics parks, truck terminals, air cargo facilities, quality testing labs, integrated cold chain, etc.

The Cabinet decided to create 12 posts of mining inspector, 24 posts of assistant mining inspector and 24 posts of mining guard in the Industries Department to check illegal mining.

It also gave its consent for creating and filling 16 posts of different categories for the newly-approved government college in Nohradhar in Sirmaur district.

20220606-164403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mayhem in crypto market as Bitcoin drops below $30,000-mark

    Baloch nationalists expose gross violations of human rights in Naya Pakistan

    Help the common man, Stalin tells newly-appointed District Collectors

    GIC Re logs PAT of Rs 2,005 cr, cuts underwriting loss