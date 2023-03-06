The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to the new Excise Policy for 2023-24.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who presided over the meeting, gave approval for the auction-cum-tender of retail excise vends with an objective gaining adequate enhancement in government revenue, reduction in the price of liquor and curbing its smuggling from the neighbouring states.

It was decided to introduce keg draught beer in retail vends with a capacity of five litres. Customers would benefit from this as more varieties of beer will be available to them.

Bottling of imported wine in the wineries of the state has been allowed, which would ensure that bestselling high-range wine brands, will now be easily available to the customers.

In order to facilitate the horticulturists and to boost the economy, it has been decided to introduce a new category of liquor obtained by fermentation of fruits and their distillation or by blending.

To boost tourism it has been decided that the L-3, L-4, and L-5 licence holders will be allowed to have mini-bars for occupants in all rooms of three-star rated hotels and above.

Also an effective end-to-end online excise administration system will be set up that will include the facility of track and trace of liquor bottles besides other modules for real-time monitoring.

The Cabinet also decided to introduce the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Bill, 2023, in the coming Vidhan Sabha session and implement the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Ordinance, 2023, with effect from March 10.

20230306-201203