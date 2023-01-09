Seven (78 per cent) of the total nine ministers in the newly-constituted Himachal Pradesh Assembly have declared criminal cases against themselves, a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

It has shown that four (44 per cent) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Himachal Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all nine ministers, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The information is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections.

ADR analysis of financial background disclosed that all ministers are crorepatis and the average assets of nine ministers stand at Rs 17.88 crore.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural constituency with assets worth Rs 101.39 crore. The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Jagat Singh Negi from Kinnaur (ST) constituency with assets worth Rs 3.38 crore.

All nine ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Anirudh Singh of Kusumpti constituency with Rs 6.77 crore of liabilities.

All nine ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduation or above. Three (33 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 31 and 50 years while five (56 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years and one minister has declared his age 82 years.

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet does not have a woman, the ADR report said.

