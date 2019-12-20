Himachal chilly with no chance of fresh snowfall

Shimla, Jan 3 (IANS) Large parts of Himachal Pradesh reeled under severe cold on Friday, with the minimum temperature staying below freezing point, the weather bureau said. However, the weather will largely remain dry this weekend with no chances of snowfall.

Tourism industry representatives were worried as most of the popular destinations were bereft of snow cover that may dampen the spirit of New Year revellers.

The state capital Shimla saw the night temperature at 1.1 degrees Celsius, while popular destination Manali recorded a low of minus three degrees.

According to a Met Department official here, Shimla and its nearby tourist spots like Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda, Kasauli, Chail, Manali, Dharamsala, Palampur and Dalhousie may experience dry, sunny weather till January 5. Thereafter there are chances of rain and snow.

“There are chances of snow or rain in the state between January 6 and 8,” the official said.

Earlier, the weather bureau had predicted snow in most parts of the state from January 3-4.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state with a low of minus 13 degrees.

Kalpa, some 250 km from here in Kinnaur district, saw the minimum temperature at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, while it was 2.4 degrees in Dharamsala and 1.5 degrees in Dalhousie.

Shimla and its nearby destinations, Manali and Dalhousie had experienced season’s first snowfall on December 12, 2019.

