Three days after the Cabinet expansion, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed departments among his Ministers.

While Sukhu has kept Finance, Home, General Administration, Planning, Personnel and other departments, the departments of Industries and Public Works have been allocated to six-time MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan and two-time MLA Vikramaditya Singh, respectively.

Jal Shakti, Transport and Language, Art and Culture are already with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

The most elderly legislator Dhani Ram Shandil was allocated Health and Family Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Labour and Employment, while Chander Kumar was given Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Jagat Singh Negi allocated Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development, Rohit Thakur given Higher Education, Elementary Education and Technical Education and Anirudh Singh got Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

