Himachal CM congratulates new Guv Shiv Pratap Shukla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday congratulated Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was appointed as the new Governor.

While congratulating Shukla, the Chief Minister said his wide experience in public life will benefit the state and its people.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also congratulated the newly appointed Governor.

Shukla will be replacing Rajendra Arlekar who had been serving on the post for the last one and a half years.

Shukla, 70, hails from Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh and was a member of the Rajya Sabha. He had also served as Union Minister of State Finance during the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

