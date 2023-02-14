INDIALIFESTYLE

Himachal CM deploys his official chopper to airlift patient

As a goodwill gesture, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed authorities to airlift a patient from snow-marooned Killar, headquarters of the Pangi subdivision in Chamba district, in his official chopper, cancelling his scheduled tour.

The patient was shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda in Kangra district.

The Chief Minister directed the hospital authorities to treat him free of cost and provide him with all possible assistance, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister said the government is planning to strengthen the health facilities in the far-off and tribal regions of the state. Adequate doctors will be posted in such areas so that the people living in the tribal regions get adequate medical attention with best facilities.

In a video message, Pritam Lal, the brother of the patient, thanked the Chief Minister for his gesture.

