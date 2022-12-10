Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is considered close to senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma who was part of G-23 at a time.

The Congress high command, in naming Sukhu, has also pacified Sharma, who is considered a rival to the Virbhadra Singh family, and it may pave way for Sharma to get elected in the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh, his home state.

Anand Sharma tweeted: “Congratulations to Sukhvinder Sukhu on becoming the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Richly deserved recognition of his life long commitment to the Congress party and acknowledged contribution.”

“A matter of pride that the son of an ordinary family will be our CM, thanks to our leadership, Smt Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, @RahulGandhi and @PriyankaGandhi for leading a spirited campaign. My good wishes and support to my new CM Sukhu”.

Sharma said that he is grateful that the party leadership has taken a “democratic decision” and chosen one who has “risen from the ranks”.

Four-time legislator Sukhu, 58, also the head of the Congress’ election committee, is slated to be sworn-in on Sunday.

Sukhu, who is known for his proximity to the Gandhi family, was named leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) after two days of hectic politicking by AICC in-charge for state Rajiv Shukla after his appointment was approved by party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

20221210-223603