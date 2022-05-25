Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday directed officials to complete the projects announced by him in a time bound manner so that their cost does not increase. Further, while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the development projects announced by the Chief Minister, he asserted that special attention should be paid to the projects which are nearing to completion.

Thakur said that the announcements made by him till the month of April should be brought on the ground by the end of June this year so that people can get their benefits.

He also said that the concerned departments should ensure proper preparations for organising state level events related to the welfare schemes being run by them. Beneficiaries of various schemes should also be invited to these programmes, he asserted. “Sixteen such programmes would be organised across the state to make the people aware about various schemes and during which the beneficiaries of the schemes would also be honoured.”

Further, while asserting that special attention should be paid to the quality of the works, the Chief Minister mentioned that strict action would be taken if any lapses would be detected.

Thakur said that effective mechanism should be developed for proper utilisation of unspent funds available with various departments. This would ensure availibility of adequate funds for development as well as help in accelerating the development process, he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the work of major buildings and bridges should be completed at the earliest so that their benefits would reach the public timely.

Calling on officials to work with full enthusiasm as per the expectations of the government and the people of the state, he said that the credit for the good work done by the government during the last four and a half years also goes to the officers, who worked with full dedication and hard work.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh assured that effective steps would be taken to complete all the announcements made by the Chief Minister in a time bound manner.

