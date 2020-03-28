Himachal CM donates for COVID-19 relief fund

Chandigarh, March 30 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has contributed Rs 1 lakh for the HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, officials said on Monday.

This fund has been created to provide personal protection equipment to health workers and other related officials and to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities, including medicines.

The Chief Minister made an appeal to the people to generous donate towards this fund so that needy people could be benefitted.

