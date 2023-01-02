INDIA

Himachal CM donates salary for students’s education

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced her would contribute his first salary to the Chief Minister Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh as a part of his social responsibility.

It is a step towards humanity and serving those who are deprived of getting higher education. It would also give them a way to lead a respectable and a life of dignity, he said,

This relief fund was constituted on the first day of New Year by the state government, with an aim to help needy students and destitute women to get their higher education.

The amount received under this fund would be spent in providing quality higher education to the destitute women and students.

The Chief Minister said a specific amount would be given to these students and women which would help them in acquiring desired higher education.

He said this fund would provide new dimensions to those who are capable but deprived of quality education due to financial constrains. Apart from this, the students would also get an opportunity to ensure their contribution in the progress and prosperity of the country and society at large.

Sukhu said this step is not compassion, but a right of every person.

