Himachal CM for redressal of grievances on priority

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday stressed on the need for redressal of grievances on priority.

Sukhu was accorded a warm welcome by employees of state Secretariat here. Thousands of officials of the Secretariat lined up in queue to welcome the new Chief Minister.

People from different walks of life also congratulated the Chief Minister on assuming the office.

Later, while interacting with the members of the HAS Officers Association, the Chief Minister urged them to work with renewed zeal, dedication and commitment to come up to the expectations of the people of the state.

He said good governance was essential for good government; therefore, it becomes the duty of the officers to devote their time for redressal of the grievances of the people.

He said the officers should work to bring a pleasant change in the lives of the common man.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, legislator Harshwardhan Chauhan, Political Advisor to Chief Minister, Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Subhasish Panda, were among those present on the occasion.

20221212-181806

