Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday reached the picturesque Spiti Valley on his three-day visit to Lahaul-Spiti district where locals accorded a grand welcome to him with traditional costumes and musical instruments.

The Chief Minister offered prayers at the famous Kungri and Dhankhar Gompa and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people.

Residents of the valley, largely the Buddhist, welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting the traditional attires to Sukhu and his wife, Kamlesh Thakur.

Starting the speech by saying ‘Jule’, meaning hello, while addressing a gathering at Kungri Gompa, the Chief Minister said the emphasis would be laid on the maximum use of technology to strengthen the infrastructure in the region with focus on economy. He said 4G mobile phone services would be extending up to the Spiti Valley.

The government was well aware of the difficulties faced by the tribal areas and was working with commitment to make their daily life more comfortable and accessible. He said to solve their problems, a plan would be prepared and implemented in consultation with local MLA Ravi Thakur.

After assuming office, he has come on a visit to Spiti for the first time and the rich cultural heritage of the valley was invaluable, said Sukhu.

The government is determined for the development of the tribal areas and this year a state-level function is being celebrated at Kaza on Himachal Day, which falls on April 15.

“This would further strengthen the culture of the region and connect with the people here,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the government was taking concrete steps to bring back the economy which was in the trough due to the financial mismanagement of the previous government and the positive results would be seen in the next four years. He assured that with the cooperation of all, Himachal would be among the most prosperous states of the country in the next 10 years.

He said with the aim of strengthening the rural economy, special provisions have been made in this state Budget. He added along with providing financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to eligible widows for house construction, a provision has been made for education loan at one per cent interest to poor children for higher education.

Linking solar energy with self-employment, the state government has made a provision of 40 per cent subsidy for solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 2 MW, which would provide means of income to the youth, he said.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 50 lakh for the Kungri monastery on the occasion.

While welcoming the Chief Minister, MLA Ravi Thakur thanked him for his three-day stay in the area and organising the state-level Himachal Day here at Kaza for the first time.

He said during his stay, the Chief Minister would also get an opportunity to know the customs and traditions of the valley.

