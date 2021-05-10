Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday visited the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here to inspect the upcoming OPD in the hospital to cater to Covid-19 patients.

The Chief Minister said the new OPD would have capacity to accommodate about 500 Covid patients. A trauma ward is also nearing completion that could also be used for treatment of Covid patients, if situation arises.

Thakur urged the people to cooperate the government to fight the pandemic. He said the next phase for vaccinating the people between the age group of 18 to 44 years would start as the state gets its quota of vaccine from manufacturers.

The Chief Minister said a new multi-storeyed parking is being constructed near the IGMCH at a cost of Rs 32 crore under the Smart City Project. This parking would have capacity to park about 500 vehicles which could be further extended up to 800 vehicles.

He said that this smart car parking would not only facilitate the patients and their attendants visiting the hospitals but would also provide adequate parking facility to the doctors and paramedical staff.

